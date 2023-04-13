Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

