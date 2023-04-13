Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.54. 61,750,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,369,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $588.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

