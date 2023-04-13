Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

ISRG stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,922. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.