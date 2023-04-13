Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,216. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.