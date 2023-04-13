Ultra Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $91.61 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,309.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00431939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00120068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30692416 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,737,721.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

