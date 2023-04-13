Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.77.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.