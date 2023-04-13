Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.