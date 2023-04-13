United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 815,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

