United Capital Management of KS Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

RTX opened at $101.52 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.