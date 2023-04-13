United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lowered by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $376.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.14.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

