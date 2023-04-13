United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.42. 6,088,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 23,737,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $11,345,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,222,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,078.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

