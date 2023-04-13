UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $486.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.