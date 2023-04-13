Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
UVE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Universal Insurance Price Performance
Universal Insurance stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,107,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 100,747 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 85,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
