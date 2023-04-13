Utz Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

