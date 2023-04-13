VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.72. 4,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,144,000.

About VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

