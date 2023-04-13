Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

