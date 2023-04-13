Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.94.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
