Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.