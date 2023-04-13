Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.75. 480,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,692. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average is $227.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

