Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,038,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VHT stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

