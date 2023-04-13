Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $63,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

