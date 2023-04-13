Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 292,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 305,982 shares.The stock last traded at $75.35 and had previously closed at $74.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
