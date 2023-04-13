Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

