Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.