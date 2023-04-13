Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $50,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $187.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

