Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average of $161.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

