Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.15. The company had a trading volume of 741,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,254. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.95. The company has a market capitalization of $281.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

