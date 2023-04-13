Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $198,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $377.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,990. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.95.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
