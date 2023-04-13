Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$98.08 and last traded at C$98.16. 73,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 173,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.47.

