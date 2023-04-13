Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,410. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $280.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

