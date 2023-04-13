Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

