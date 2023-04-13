Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $118,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

