VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 29.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.86.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VBI Vaccines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $467,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 899,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 601,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

