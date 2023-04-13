Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.67. Vector Group shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 572,726 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 184,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

