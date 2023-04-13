Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $489.35 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $609.18. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

