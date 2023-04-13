Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 348.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

