Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $72.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Logitech International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.