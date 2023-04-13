Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

