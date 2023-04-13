Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.24 and a 200-day moving average of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.