Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.