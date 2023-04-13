Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.07 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Venus USDC Profile
Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.
