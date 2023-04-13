Venus (XVS) Trading Up 43.2% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $102.56 million and $41.28 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00022693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,225 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

