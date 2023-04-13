Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 253.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERA. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,467.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $334,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,640.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,278,801 shares of company stock valued at $16,000,096 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 277,432 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 255,179 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

