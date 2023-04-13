Verge Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $43.28 million and $2.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,349.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00310748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00534482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00431486 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,837,113 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

