Verge (XVG) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Verge has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and $1.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,124.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00306596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00072119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00540253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00426324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,824,900 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,824,925 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.