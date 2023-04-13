Veritaseum Price Tops $28.43 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $61.12 million and $1,812.69 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $28.43 or 0.00094774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

