Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $368,086.25 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00073371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00536409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00431549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,525,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

