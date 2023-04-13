Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 7.6% Higher

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. 152,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 724,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

The stock has a market cap of $949.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,958,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

