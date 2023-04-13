Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 187,957 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.