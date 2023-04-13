Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.25.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VC opened at $147.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.