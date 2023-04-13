Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Down 1.3%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 340,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 212,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,356,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,000 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

